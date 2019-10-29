NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Two people were killed in a head-on crash on the Hobson Pike bridge over Percy Priest Lake early Tuesday morning.
Police said the crash occurred at 6:29 a.m.
Kimberly Scott, 49, of Old Hickory, and Antonio Villalva, 22, of Antioch, were killed in the crash.
The investigation shows that Villalva was traveling north in his Ford F-250 truck when he crossed the center line for reasons unknown and struck the Ford Fusion driven by Scott. There were no pre-impact skid marks from either vehicle. Police said both were wearing seatbelts.
Scott was an employee at Roy Waldron Elementary in La Vergne, according to Rutherford County Schools.
"The Roy Waldron Elementary community is heartbroken by the tragic car accident that has claimed the life of teacher Kimberly Scott. She was involved in multiple outreach efforts in the community and touched a lot of lives both inside and outside of school. Her positive energy will indeed be missed," the school system said in a statement.
The school administration spoke with employees on Tuesday and parents will receive a message from the school so they can talk with their children. Grief counselors will be available for students at the school on Wednesday.
Scott had been an employee at the school since August 2018. She served as an interventionist working with multiple group of students.
Hobson Pike was closed much of the morning while police conducted the investigation. The road reopened just after noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.