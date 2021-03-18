NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Key metrics for the reopening process in Nashville continue to remain steady.
Of the 8 key metrics Metro Public Health looks at each day, five of them are in the green. The three in yellow, meaning it’s less than satisfactory, health officials believe will change as more people get vaccinated.
The COVID transmission rate in Nashville is currently 1.09. The goal is to have that be less than 1.
“That basically means that the spread is really one for one, so each person infected passes it to one other person for that transmission rate of 1,” said Dr. Gill Wright, Metro Public Health Department’s Interim Chief Medical Director.
Hospital capacity and new cases per 100,000 residents are also in the yellow.
Metro health officials believe these metrics will improve as more people get the vaccine.
“We’d like to see it lower and will continue to work on that,” said Wright. “Vaccinations will help that, but again, people staying socially distanced, being outdoors when they can instead of indoors, wearing masks, washing hands. All of those things that are important.”
Metro Public Health said there’s a good chance there could be a spike in cases in the coming days because of Spring Break trips.
