NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The trial for the man accused of killing four people and injuring several others at an Antioch Waffle House in 2018 will begin on Monday, court officials said.
A jury was seated on Friday that includes 12 women and two men. Two will be selected as alternates.
Travis Reinking is accused of going into the Waffle House on Murfreesboro Pike in Antioch and opening fire, killing four people with an AR-15 on April 22, 2018.
Reinking was indicted in 2019 on 17 counts in connection with the shooting, including four counts of first-degree murder.
District Attorney General Glenn Funk announced in 2020 that he would not be seeking the death penalty in the case.
The trial is expected to begin with opening statements on Monday at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
