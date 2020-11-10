NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Davidson County judge has vacated the murder conviction of Joseph Webster, accused of murdering Leroy Owens in 1998.
Webster appeared in court on Tuesday morning for a hearing to ask that his conviction be overturned.
At the hearing, Webster’s attorney said there was new DNA evidence and new witnesses. He said the witnesses provided descriptions that didn’t match Webster.
The District Attorney’s Office filed a motion last week after the Conviction Review Unit found new evidence not presented at the trial. The D.A.’s office recommended the conviction be vacated and the charges against him dismissed.
“Mr. Webster has always believed that this day would come, and he is beyond grateful to the many people who helped ensure that it did,” said attorney Daniel Horwitz, who represented Webster. “He hopes his faith and persistence will inspire others in the future, but for now, he is just looking forward to reuniting with his family, eating a home-cooked meal, and starting over.”
Criminal Court Judge Steve Dozier said after the hearing that he would take the issue under advisement and issue a written order in a few days.
Dozier issued the order later Tuesday, saying it’s not the court’s responsibility to investigate cases and present proof.
“Based upon the current filings of both parties, the State and defense counsel that evidence not previously presented to the jury or to the Court indicates another individual committed the murder of Leroy Owens,” Dozier wrote in this order.
“Justice in this case, based on the information presented to the Court, requires relief to the Petitioner. The Court therefore grants the Petitioner’s writ of error coram nobis and orders the Petitioner returned to the Davidson County Sheriff’s custody for proceedings to resolve the murder charge against him.”
The writ of coram nobis is a legal order allowing a court to correct its original judgment upon discovery of a fundamental error that did not appear in the records of the original judgment’s proceedings and would have prevented the judgment from being pronounced.
