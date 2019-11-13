A Davidson County judge will decide in two weeks whether he will move the trial of a Metro Police officer to another county.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Davidson County judge said he will take two weeks to make a decision on whether an outside jury should hear the trial for a Metro police officer who’s been charged with murder.

delke hambrick

Officer Andrew Delke (L) is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Daniel Hambrick.

Officer Andrew Delke’s attorney argued it is unlikely he could have a fair trial with a jury picked out of Davidson County because of “prejudicial media coverage.” The video of the shooting has been viewed more than 680,000 times, according to an expert witness.

Delke is charged in the 2018 shooting death of Daniel Hambrick.

Another expert witness, who conducted a community attitude survey, testified that 67% of the surveyed Davidson County population has heard about the case, 82% have formed an opinion about Delke’s guilt, and 48% believe his is guilty of murder. He testified 48% would have a difficult time being convinced he is not guilty.

Prosecutors argued the jury should be picked in the county in which the crime was allegedly committed, and that they could successfully find impartial jurors in Davidson County.

Judge Monte Watkins said he will make a decision in two weeks or less.

