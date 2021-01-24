NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A District of Columbia federal judge has granted a stay in the motion to release Eric Munchel from custody.
Beryl A. Howell, Chief Judge for the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, has ordered Munchel be transported by the United States Marshals Service to the District of Columbia for further proceedings.
Judge Chip Frensley, a judge for the United States District Court of Middle Tennessee, ruled on Friday after a five-hour detention hearing that Munchel should be released from custody. U.S. Attorney Ben Schrader appealed to ruling and Howell issued a stay on Friday to delay a possible release until Monday.
Frensley said he didn’t believe Munchel to be a flight risk and that he doesn’t believe he posed an “obvious and clear danger” to the community.
Munchel, known for being one of the Capitol rioters carrying zip ties, was arrested on Jan. 10 for his role in the riots. He was arrested here and held in Davidson County Detention Center on charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
His mother, Lisa Eisenhart, was arrested on Jan. 16 in Nashville on similar charges.
Munchel is one of five with Tennessee ties to be arrested in connection with the Capitol riots.
