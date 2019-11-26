NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville judge has ruled that the jury in the trial for Metro Nashville Police Officer Andrew Delke will be chosen from Davidson County.
Criminal Court Judge Monte Watkins issued the order on Tuesday that the trial of Delke, who shot and killed Daniel Hambrick in July 2018, and selection of jury would occur in Davidson County.
“Although the case has received pretrial publicity, this Court is of the opinion that jurors can be fair and impartial,” Watkins wrote in the order. “Furthermore, this Court believes that it can empanel a jury of citizens who have no knowledge of the case or who can be fair and impartial as it and other courts in Davidson County have done in the past.”
Delke’s attorney argued in court on Nov. 13 that it would be unlikely he could have a fair trial with a jury picked out of Davidson County because of “prejudicial media coverage.” The video of the shooting has been viewed more than 680,000 ties, according to an expert witness.
Delke is charged with murder after the Davidson County Grand Jury returned the indictment in January.
Hambrick, 25, was shot and killed on July 26, 2018, by Delke, according to authorities.
According to the affidavit, Delke had been recently assigned to the Juvenile Crime Task Force.
On the night of July 26, police said the task force had been asked to look for stolen vehicles and juvenile offenders.
According to the affidavit, Delke encountered a white Chevrolet Impala at the stop sign at 10th Avenue North and Kellow Street. The report reads: "Officer Delke became suspicious when the Impala stopped at the stop sign and conceded the right of way by way by not pulling out in front of him."
Delke reportedly continued following the vehicle, even after he learned it had not been stolen.
The officer turned his lights on as the Impala turned onto Interstate 65 South from Rosa Parks Boulevard. The driver reportedly did not pull over, but Delke did not engage the Impala in a pursuit, according to the affidavit. Delke followed the vehicle at a distance but lost track of it.
Delke continued searching for the vehicle in nearby neighborhoods until he reportedly found a similar white sedan in the parking lot at the John Henry Hale Apartments, near the corner of 17th Avenue North and Jo Johnston Avenue.
Video evidence gathered by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation indicates three men exited the vehicle as the officer approached.
When Delke pulled up to the parking lot, he said Hambrick began to run. Delke began a foot pursuit, yelling for Hambrick to stop. At the time, Delke said he believed Hambrick was connected to the white car he had been following.
According to the affidavit, Delke saw a gun in Hambrick's hand and gave him several commands, including "Drop the gun or I'll shoot."
"When Mr. Hambrick continued to run away and did not drop the gun, Officer Delke decided to use deadly force. Officer Delke stopped, assumed a firing position and aimed his service weapon," reads the affidavit.
Delke is accused of firing four shots at Hambrick. One bullet hit Hambrick in the center of his back and became lodged in his spine. The second bullet passed through his left torso. The third bullet entered the back of Hambrick's head, traveled through his brain and became lodged in the front of his skull. The fourth bullet struck a nearby building.
Authorities have said Delke was not wearing a body camera during the incident.
