NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Country music artist John Rich and partners sold the famed “Cotton Eyed Joe” building at 200 Broadway for $24.5 million, the singer announced on Monday.

Rich and his partners bought the building in 2019 for $18.5 million. The deal was finalized this week and the undisclosed buyer will take possession immediately.

“I have been playing music and building a dream career in Nashville for well over hall of my life. This town has given me so many opportunities on so many levels, it has literally changed my life,” Rich said in a news release. “The past decade of singers and songwriters that landed here before me are the shoulders that I stand upon, and the new talent that arrives in Nashville in the future will all benefit from a healthy and strong Music City. America gives us the right to pursue our dreams and I have and will continue to do that right here in Nashville. As this great city continues to evolve, we welcome our new neighbors here on Lower Board as they set forth on fulfilling their goals.”

Nashville’s Lower Broadway district is one of the country’s most popular destinations on an international sale. Since it’s renaissance several years ago, the growth of celebrity-based honky-tonks, an upscale shopping, residential and commercial complex erected, major TV specials, the NFL Draft and so much more.

Rich, who owns Redneck Riviera, purchased the property in 2019.

“The area is home to the highest grossing bars and restaurants in Nashville with revenue between $18-$23 million per year,” Rich said. “Just a year after the launch of Redneck Riviera, we are proud to be building a portfolio rich in Nashville history and building for its future.”