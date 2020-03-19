John Tune Airport - tornado damage - March 3, 2020
 

John C. Tune Airport sustained extensive damage during a tornado on March 3, 2020. (Photo: Metro Nashville Airport Authority)

 
 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - John C. Tune Airport will reopen Friday morning after sustaining massive damage from the tornado that struck the area on March 3, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority.

MNAA said the airport will reopen at 7 a.m. Friday. Cleanup continues, but the airport has been restored enough to support safe flight operations on a 24-hour basis.

“Our team in the Emergency Operations Center and all our business partners worked diligently to bring back John C. Tune Airport in short order,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of MNAA, the entity that owns and operates Tune Airport and Nashville International Airport (BNA), in a news release. “I’m enormously proud of the effort involved as we were determined to get Tune functioning once again for the region’s general aviation community.”

The infrastructure damage alone to JWN is estimated at $93 million, which doesn’t include any estimates of personal property damage such as aircraft and vehicles. More than 90 aircraft were destroyed, along with 17 hangars that were destroyed or damaged.

 
 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.