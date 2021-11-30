NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Josh Hudgens was doing his job as a plumbing service technician when he saw the unthinkable, a woman, who turned out to be a Metro Police officer, was struck by a stolen car speeding down Cowan Street on Monday,

Hudgens, who works for Lee Company, said he did what almost anyone else would do if they encountered a similar situation.

“It’s hard to imagine that anybody that saw that would not have stopped. I don’t think there was anything, it was just the right thing to do,” Hudgens said Tuesday.

Metro Police said Jaquille Burns, 28, struck Officer Jerica Gladston as she was trying to deploy spike strips to stop Burns, who was allegedly driving a stolen vehicle. Burns is now facing several charges, including attempted homicide, after Monday’s incident.

Metro PD has charged man suspected of hitting officer with vehicle on Cowan Street Metro Police charged a man accused of hitting an officer with a stolen Cadillac on Cowan Street on Monday afternoon.

Hudgens was driving to his next job when the incident happened. Surveillance video shows the company truck stopping to help.

Hudgens said he was turning left onto Jefferson Street when he saw a woman run out in the road. That woman was Gladston. Hudgens slowed down and saw her toss out spike strips, looked n his rearview mirror, and saw a white Cadillac come up behind him. He said that car went around him and the spike strips before hitting Gladston.

“At first it was just pure confusion. I didn’t know what was going on,” Hudgens said. “She was in an unmarked car, plain clothes, no Metro cars around, no blue lights. Upon impact, it was just ‘Is she OK?’”

Hudgens said he immediately got out of his van, put a cone down and ran over to see if the officer was OK. Gladston told him she was in a lot of paint and wanted to know if he could use her radio to call for help, and he did.

Hudgens waited with the officer until an ambulance arrived. Gladston was released from the hospital on Tuesday and is resting at home. She suffered a broken leg and fractured ribs in Monday's incident.