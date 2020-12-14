NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In the wake of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman’s death, local organization Nashville Peacemakers is speaking up about their concerns of ongoing violence in the city.

Metro Police are still investigating the details of why accused suspect Devaunte Hill may have shot at Kaufman to begin with. News4 has asked police what the motive was and what Hill said to implicate himself in her death.

Hill is scheduled for his first court appearance on the charge on Tuesday.

Clemmie Greenlee, who founded Nashville Peacemakers, said unfortunately shootings like what happened to Kaufman are not new to Nashville.

“We still have gang violence; we still have youth violence and we still have gun violence. Those are three difference scenarios out here,” she said.

While there’s still many questions about what happened in the moments before Kaufman was killed on Interstate 440, Greenlee said a big problem lies in the weapon.

“It’s senseless violence with guns that come into our communities out of nowhere, and that’s what I want to get to the bottom of. Where are they coming from?” Greenlee said.

Her organization works to keep Nashville youth away from violence and has worked with gang violence reform in the city.

“It bothered me when Mayor (John) Cooper got on there and said he made it his top priority to bring her murderer to surface, and I can pull out five mothers right now that are still waiting to hear those same words,” she said.

Greenlee, who lost her second grandson to gun violence just over a week ago, said the attention should be focused on what’s being done to fix Nashville’s violence problem and finding a solution by bringing together multiple communities rather than pointing fingers.

“I wanna help the parent who belongs to Caitlyn. I wanna help the parent who belongs to the man who pulled the trigger. We both lost,” she said.