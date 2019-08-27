NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - When is it too soon to get ready for the next big holiday?
It’s still August and Halloween is just around the corner.
It’s the right time if you’re in the business of selling coffee.
If you’re looking for that fall feeling, there a place for you to visit.
“If you come to Dunkin, we’ve got the pumpkin,” said one employee at Dunkin Donuts at Vanderbilt.
The line was filled with people with the summer blues, ready for October and a little trick or treat.
Today the treat is pumpkin spiced.
“I think we’re all ready for something different. I’ve seen stores already decorating with Halloween stuff, so it just makes sense as the temperature dropped a little, we’re all ready for some pumpkin.”
The coffee already is served with that flavor, now the donuts too.
Roger Clapp brought his family for some pumpkin munchkins, celebrating his son Joel’s clean bill of health on Tuesday at Vanderbilt.
“It’s a happy day for us, and so because everything went good with his check-up, we figured we could celebrate with something special,” said Clapp.
Starbucks is doing it too in a world where we just can’t wait. Everything starts sooner.
Even the decorations at Dunkin Donuts have an autumnal feel.
It may be too early for some, but it’s a hot seller here – steaming hot.
It’s a little early for pumpkin spice at Nashville’s home-brewed coffee shops. Most of them said they will bring in the pumpkin spice in mid-September.
