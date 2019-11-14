NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A new study by real estate company Redfin shows that out of the Top 50 U.S. Metro areas, Nashville is one of the cities mostat risk of being hit hard by a potential recession. However, local real estate experts say that may not be the case.
If you're one of the thousands of people looking to call Music City your forever home, you may be considering buying a house. It's a big decision, especially financially, and can be scary if you haven't done your research. When you start looking online, you may be seeing articles that hint at a looming recession. But real estate experts say we're in control of consumer confidence.
"We're a great city. We're proud of what we've accomplished. We've got huge growth potential. We're expected to almost double in size by 2040," said Jeff Checko, real estate agent with the Gary Ashton Re/MAX Advantage team. "We're on the track of being a major city, but when you look at the cost of living here, while it has gone up and it has priced out some people, it's nothing compared to a $750,000 median household in greater Chicago or California."
Checko said waiting around on what the market could do could put you in position to miss out on a good deal. Even though the housing market here has exploded, there are still good deals out there, you’ve just got to be willing to work for them.
"When it comes to deals in a marketplace like Nashville, I think if you're one who wants to make improvements on a property, like if you're willing to develop a property or support another unit, or something that's got some disrepair, that's where the deals are," said Checko. "But in a market like Nashville, you really just want a square deal. You want to be in the path of where growth is coming."
So where is the growth coming? Some of the "hot spots" to buy now and still gain equity are areas like East Nashville, Charlotte Park, Bordeaux and south Nashville.
As far as the potential for a recession, it's unlikely, but not out of the question.
Checko explained that the true definition of a recession is two months of stagnant numbers, which isn't extremely hard to do. He said looking ahead to 2020 will be a better indicator of how consumers are feeling about spending money because it is an election year.
"I think it will be interesting to watch what happens during an election year. I feel like there's kind of a breath-holding that happens among consumers when there's going to be an election and no matter how tangible it is, if there's going to be an administration change, people will react to that," said Checko.
On Redfin's list of Top 50 U.S. metro areas likely to struggle during a recession, Nashville and Memphis were the only cities listed in Tennessee. Redfin analyzed seven factors in 50 cities to come up with an overall risk score for each metro area. For each factor, the higher the score, the higher the risk. To see the full report, click here.
