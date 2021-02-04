NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Iroquois Steeplechase has been rescheduled to run in June, event organizers announced Thursday.
The steeplechase will be held Saturday, June 26 at Percy Warner Park. The race was previously scheduled to be held on May 8.
The event will continue to follow the safety guidelines set by state and local officials in planning the 2021 race meet.
“The highest priority of The Iroquois Steeplechase, a 501(c)3 organization, is the safety of the patrons and participants,” said Iroquois Steeplechase Chairman Dwight Hall in a news release. “We worked with Metro Parks to secure a date seven weeks later than our scheduled race.”
Hall said ticketholders will be contacted with options for attending this year’s event.
“The Iroquois Steeplechase is one of Nashville’s most anticipated events and our community is positively impacted by the charities that benefit,” said Hall. “Our team is reorganizing how the event will look to accommodate patrons in a safe manner.”
