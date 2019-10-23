MUG - Reginald Williams Jr. - 10/23/19

Reginald Williams Jr., 17, has been charged in juvenile court with aggravated robbery, attempted criminal homicide, carjacking and evading arrest by Metro Police. (Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a 17-year-old who was wearing an ankle monitor for a crime spree last Friday that included the shooting of one Lyft driver and sexual assault of another Lyft driver.

Suspects wanted in crime spree, including shooting of Lyft driver

Investigators say Reginald Williams Jr. admitted to his involvement in the crimes that occurred on Friday night.

Williams is charged in juvenile court with aggravated robbery, attempted criminal homicide, carjacking, and evading arrest. Additional charges on the robbery and sexual assault are pending. He was under the supervision of DCS at the time of the crimes.

A detention hearing will be held in juvenile court on Thursday afternoon.

Metro Police is working to identify two additional suspects. If you have any information regarding the crimes and the location of a stolen Honda minivan, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers.

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer on the WSMV Digital Team!

