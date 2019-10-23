NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Metro Police have arrested a 17-year-old who was wearing an ankle monitor for a crime spree last Friday that included the shooting of one Lyft driver and sexual assault of another Lyft driver.
Investigators say Reginald Williams Jr. admitted to his involvement in the crimes that occurred on Friday night.
Williams is charged in juvenile court with aggravated robbery, attempted criminal homicide, carjacking, and evading arrest. Additional charges on the robbery and sexual assault are pending. He was under the supervision of DCS at the time of the crimes.
A detention hearing will be held in juvenile court on Thursday afternoon.
Metro Police is working to identify two additional suspects. If you have any information regarding the crimes and the location of a stolen Honda minivan, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers.
contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
All callers to Crime Stopppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward up to $1000.
CLICK HERE to submit a tip
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.