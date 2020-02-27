NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The schedule of interviews for the semifinalist candidates for Metro Nashville Public Schools new Director of Schools has been released.
The five candidates will do interviews the week of March 2 with the school board during a public meeting at 6 p.m. at the Board of Education, 2610 Bransford Ave., Nashville.
The interview schedule released by the Metro Nashville Board of Education and Tennessee School Boards Association:
- Monday, March 2: Dr. Shelly Redinger, Superintendent, Spokane Public Schools, WA;
- Tuesday, March 3: Dr. Rod Richmond, Executive Director of Student Support Services, Shelby County Schools, Memphis, TN;
- Wednesday, March 4: Dr. Adrienne Battle, Interim Director of Schools, Metro Nashville Public Schools;
- Thursday, March 5, Brenda Elliott, Chief of School Improvement & Supports and Chief of Equity, Washington DC Public Schools;
- Friday, March 6: Brian Kingsley, Chief Academic Officer, Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools, NC.
Each interview will be conducted at 6 p.m. and will consist of the same questions from board members for each candidate. Interviews will be preceded by public events for families and community members at 4 p.m. and a meeting for faculty and staff at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.