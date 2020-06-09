NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An inmate from the Davidson County Sheriff's Office walked away from an inmate work crew near Goodlettsville on Monday.
News4 was first to report the News4 Monday night.
The Davidson County Sheriff's Office said Adam Lozano, 50, walked away from a work crew around noon at Luton United Methodist Church, 8363 Old Springfield Pike.
He was serving time for a misdemeanor assault charge. He has no last known address.
Davidson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Karla West told News 4 that Lozano was set to be released from prison in February.
Anyone with information that could lead to Lozano's capture should call Metro Police at 615-862-8600.
