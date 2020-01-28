NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center Tuesday night after a shooting in South Nashville.
Police say two suspects in a black Dodge Charger attempted to rob a pair of victims at The Mandolin Apartments on Welshwood Avenue. The suspects were armed.
When one of the victims began arguing with the suspects, he was shot in the lower left leg. Police say his injuries are not life-threatening.
The suspects are described as men in their early twenties wearing black hoodies and black ski masks.
If you have any information on this shooting, call police.
