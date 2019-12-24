NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two people were critically injured after a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV on Tuesday evening at the intersection of Buchanan Street and Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Boulevard.
Police said the driver of the SUV made an abrupt left turn into a market when it struck the motorcycle. The man driving the motorcycle and the woman driving the SUV both suffered critical injuries and were transported to the hospital.
Police officers were near the scene and witnessed the crash. Officers were able to render aid to the victims almost immediately.
The investigation into the crash in continuing.
