NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - IndyCar Series racing will return to Nashville next summer, the racing organization announced at a news conference on Wednesday.
The Music City Grand Prix will be held in August 6-8, 2021, on the streets and parking lots around Nissan Stadium.
"This is going to be the No. 1 destination for IndyCar outside of the Indy 500," said Josef Newgarden, who won the 2017 and 2019 IndyCar Series championship and is from Hendersonville.
"It's nice to get a bit of good news," Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp President & CEO Butch Spyridon said on Tuesday prior to the official announcement.
Spyridon said the road course will be laid out in Nissan Stadium Parking Lots A, B, C and D along with Titans Way and other roads around the parking lot. The race will include a hairpin turn at the foot of the Korean Veterans Bridge.
The race is expected to draw $20 million in visitor spending over a three-day period in August, which translates to big money for nearby business owners along Lower Broadway.
"We are all excited about events coming to the city and getting some revamped tourism. We are all about it," said Adriana Orsini, who represented several of the honky tonks along Lower Broadway.
Spyridon is already putting 2020 in his rear view mirror with the addition of the Grand Prix.
"If you add Bonnaroo, CMA Music Fest at the beginning of the summer, and we end the summer with the Grand Prix with July Fourth in between, we can prove our rebound will be quick," said Spyridon on Tuesday.
IndyCar Series will return to Nashville for the first time since staging races from 2001-2008 at Nashville Superspeedway in Wilson County. NASCAR recently announced it would resume racing at the Gladeville track next year.
