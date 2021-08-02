NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Music City Grand Prix is less than a week away, and even though the participating Indy Car drivers have a lot to focus on, many will be stopping to take time to raise money for charity.
A celebrity ping pong tournament is being held Thursday at Pins Mechanical Company to raise money for the Serious Fun Children’s Network. It’s an organization started by Paul Newman and allows kids with serious medical conditions to still attend summer camp.
Indy Car driver Josef Newgarden and Powerhome Solar are behind this year’s event and told us why the organization means so much to them.
“He created this camp where he could just let kids be kids, and now it’s grown exponentially,” said Newgarden. “They have 30-plus camps worldwide. It’s such a great organization and something I’ve visited personally and was inspired by.”
“Anytime we can be part of something great for children, a great foundation and be part of our community, we get excited about that,” said Jason Waller, CEO and Founder of Powerhome Solar.
Tickets cost $50 and are still available. The tournament begins at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.