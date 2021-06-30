NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Single day tickets for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, July 6 at 10 a.m.
With a majority of the reserved grandstands sold out, including grandstands 1, 2, 3, 4, 9 and 10), a limited amount of single-day reserved grandstand and general admission tickets will be available for each of the three days of the urban racing festival featuring the NTT IndyCar Series for the Aug. 6-8 weekend. Reserved grandstand seats will be available in grandstands 7, 8 and the just-added grandstand 11, which will only be available for individual purchases. Click to see a facility map outlining the grandstand locations. A general admission college ticket will also be offered all three days for any student possession a valid college or university email address.
“We are counting down the days until the inaugural Big Machine Music City Grand Prix hits the streets of Nashville,” Big Machine Music City Grand Prix President Christian Parker said in a news release. “We continue to be so impressed and humbled by the demand and enthusiasm we see and hear every day from around the country. We look forward to showing off Music City to the world and providing a wonderful experience for everyone involved.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.