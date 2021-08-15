NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Cheekwood’s inaugural African American Cultural Family Celebration came to an end on Sunday.
Visitors have been able to enjoy activities highlighting visual and performing arts during the two-day festival.
The point of the celebration was to celebrate the African American culture in Middle Tennessee.
“It’s not just a celebration today, like a big party, if you will. It’s also exposing diversity of both sides of the table, for our community to come here to Cheekwood, for us to explore Cheekwood,” said Rita Mitchell, co-chair of the African American Cultural Family Celebration.
This is the first event of its kind with Cheekwood. Event organizers said it took three years to plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.