Kroger shooting - 10/30/19

Two suspects were arrested at Popeye's after a shooting at the nearby Kroger. (WSMV)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two people were arrested after a shooting during a robbery attempt near Kroger near Germantown on Wednesday.

Police said a man and woman were arrested after a victim was grazed by a bullet in the street behind Kroger, located on Monroe Street.

The victim helped police track the suspects to the nearby Popeye’s where the man locked himself in the restroom. He came out when instructed to by police.

Both suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Police recovered two guns from the suspects.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.