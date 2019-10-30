NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two people were arrested after a shooting during a robbery attempt near Kroger near Germantown on Wednesday.
Police said a man and woman were arrested after a victim was grazed by a bullet in the street behind Kroger, located on Monroe Street.
The victim helped police track the suspects to the nearby Popeye’s where the man locked himself in the restroom. He came out when instructed to by police.
Both suspects were taken into custody without incident.
Police recovered two guns from the suspects.
