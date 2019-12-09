NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - After several meetings over the past few weeks, Nashville’s Immigration Task Force is getting ready to send its recommendations to Mayor John Cooper.
The group had its final meeting on Monday. The members were tasked with coming up for recommendations for how the city deals with ICE.
Its biggest recommendation, requiring city officials to report when they have any contact with ICE agents.
“Anytime there’s communication, anytime there’s info one way or another, whether ICE requests assistance from an officer or info from a teacher or probation officer, or a Metro employee on their own initiative reaching out to ICE, these are communications city members, our communities, deserve to know about,” said Mary Kathryn Harcombe, a board member.
The group will officially submit its recommendations to the mayor later this week.
