NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor John Cooper’s immigration task force met on Tuesday.
The task force is responsible for handling city and federal relations.
The last six months has been full of controversy between ICE and how the agency works with Metro departments.
The group is set to have a draft of procedures for Metro departments to follow in mid-December.
“To come up with a recommendation in the future that separate local and federal government, that comply with federal law, but also protect the immigrant communities in Nashville,” said Cooper spokesperson Chris Song.
The task force came about after Cooper rescinded Nashville’s former mayor’s executive order essentially banning departments from working with ICE without the mayor’s knowledge.
Since then both the Department of Probations and the Sheriff’s Office have cut ties with ICE.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.