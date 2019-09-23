NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An illegal immigrant will remain in jail while he goes to court over a shooting in an Antioch parking lot.

Jose Fernando Andrade-Sanchez was shot by an ICE agent outside a grocery store several weeks back.

He was pulled over for a traffic stop, and then took off. That’s when the agent fired into the vehicle and hit Sanchez.

He was arrested weeks later after being released from the hospital.

The incident was caught on camera.

Initially he was going to be charged for assaulting an agent, but the video showed Sanchez never hit him.

Sanchez waived his detention hearing on Monday. He will remain jailed during the legal process.