NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Road conditions are hazardous throughout Middle Tennessee after freezing drizzle fell through the night.

4WARN Weather Alert: Winter Storm Warning in effect A major winter storm is set to hit Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky Sunday night into Monday. Travel from late Sunday night into Tuesday will be tricky across much of the area.

As 9 a.m., Metro Police was responding to 65 accidents on interstates, highways and side streets.

Numerous wrecks were reported in outlying counties as cars slide off the roadways because of icy conditions.

Please take notice, it is slick today!!! pic.twitter.com/hH7nIFV8Q7 — THPNashville (@THPNashville) February 14, 2021

WeGo Public Transit reported it would be on snow routes on Sunday.

Rise and shine, folks! We're on SNOW DETOURS for a few of our routes. Currently, just four of our routes are affected: 5 West End/Bellevue, 17 12th Avenue South, 19 Herman (modified, more info in thread), and 52 Nolensville Pike. More info: https://t.co/HoqctMX2s9. — WeGo Public Transit (@WeGoTransit) February 14, 2021

Metro Public Health Department said COVID-19 vaccinations at the Music City Center would continue as scheduled.

Our hours at the Music City Center remain 8am-4pm, and appointments are required. — NashvilleHealth (@NashvilleHealth) February 14, 2021

In Williamson County, 15 roads were impacted by icy conditions, according to Williamson County Emergency Management.