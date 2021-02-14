TDOT Smartway cameras on I-40 near Briley Parkway caught an accident caused by icy conditions on the ramp to Briley Parkway.

 
Jack-knife truck - 2/14/21
 

A tractor-trailer jack-knifed on Interstate 40 West near Donelson Pike this morning because of icy conditions.

 
 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Road conditions are hazardous throughout Middle Tennessee after freezing drizzle fell through the night.

As 9 a.m., Metro Police was responding to 65 accidents on interstates, highways and side streets.

Numerous wrecks were reported in outlying counties as cars slide off the roadways because of icy conditions.

WeGo Public Transit reported it would be on snow routes on Sunday.

Metro Public Health Department said COVID-19 vaccinations at the Music City Center would continue as scheduled.

In Williamson County, 15 roads were impacted by icy conditions, according to Williamson County Emergency Management.

Winter storm - Feb. 14

 
 
 
 
 
 

