'I just wanted to die': Stabbing victim recalls night when mom, brother died

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The teen hero of the Antioch stabbing shared the deeply disturbing account of the attack she narrowly survived in an exclusive News4 interview days after two members of her family were murdered in front of her.

More than 36 hours after a neighborhood vigil, candles are still burning in front of Alexis Taylor's house. She is miles away at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she met with News4 less than 72 hours after the minutes that will haunt her for the rest of her life.

"I just wanted to die," she recounted through tears. "I just wanted him to just kill me already."

One Monday, Oct. 7, Alexis woke up to the sound of her mother's ex-boyfriend breaking the door to her bedroom.

"He just came in and started attacking me and stabbing me,” she said.

In the minutes that followed, she said Jermaine Agee repeatedly beat, stabbed and verbally berated her and her mother, Mayra Garcia, commanding them to follow him around the house. She said he killed her little brother, Jayden, in front of them.

"I just saw my brother and I just wanted to help him so bad, but I couldn’t. He started hitting my mom in the head and he hit me again and he hit me in the head with the knife," she said. "I don’t know why he had the nerve to kill Jayden like that. Because Jayden had nothing to do with anything."

Agee brought them back upstairs and made Alexis, her mother and her 8-year-old sister sit across from him in the living room.

"I kept telling him I gotta go to the hospital I’m bleeding too much. He said he didn’t care," Alexis recalled. "He was like, 'who wants to die first? As matter of fact, Mayra I’m finna' [sic] have you kill your daughter. I’m gonna have you kill KK.' That’s when KK started crying she was like, 'I’m too young.'”

He started beating them again and this time, Alexis fought. She said Agee fell and she and her mom made a break for it. Agee went after Garcia.

"I saw my mom run out the front door and I just ran up the street, and I kept looking back. My mom had fell in the middle of the street as well, and he just started stabbing her in the back, and she was screaming, but I couldn’t go back. I knew if I would’ve gone back I would’ve been dead too."

Alexis doesn't know exactly how many minutes she and her family endured at the hands of a killer, but, as time passes, she won't let the truth be extinguished.

"I experienced this myself with my own eyes and, want everybody to know the truth," she said. "I just hope he gets what’s coming to him. If anything, why would your first priority be to kill a 13-year-old in his sleep?"

A GoFundMe fund has been set up for funeral and medical expenses.