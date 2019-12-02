NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - iHeartMedia, which already has a big radio footprint in Nashville, will be expanding in Music City, opening a second headquarters for its digital platforms.
iHeart is the No. 1 streaming broadcast radio platform. The headquarters will bring new jobs to Nashville. iHeart said it will being hiring right away in engineering, product development and data science.
The company hopes to open its headquarters early next year. The location hasn’t been announced.
