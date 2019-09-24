NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In a phone interview with News4, U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper (D-Nashville) explained why he changed his mind and announced Tuesday that he supports the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

Cooper, a moderate Democrat, was previously wary of impeachment, telling David Plazas of the Tennessean in January that those vying for impeachment were "wasting [their] time."

On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry of President Trump. Cooper was one of the many Democrats in the House and Senate that supported the move. News4 asked Cooper why he changed his mind on impeachment.

"The misconduct by the president seems to continue, and there is not only the Mueller Report, but also this latest Ukrainian scandal, that seems to require impeachment," Cooper explained over the phone. "That's a serious step that I've resisted; I do not take it lightly, but we need a country of laws, not of men."

How the impeachment process works The investigation formally begins in the House of Representatives, where a vote is cast on whether to bring "Articles Of Impeachment" against the president.

Cooper is referring to recent reports that President Trump directed Mick Mulvaney, his acting chief of staff, to withhold $400 million of military and aid money to Ukraine before a phone call with the country's president, Volodomyr Zalensky. In that phone call, Trump asked Zalensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. Biden is one of the leading candidates for the democratic nomination for president. Trump announced Tuesday he would release an unredacted transcript of that phone call.

Cooper is one of two Congressmen from Tennessee supporting impeachment. U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Memphis) is the other. Tennessee Republican Reps. Phil Roe, Tim Burchett, Chuck Fleischmann, Scott DesJarlais, Mark Green, and David Kustoff do not support impeaching the president. Republican U.S. Rep. John Rose did not respond to request for comment.

Cooper said following Pelosi's announcement, the public can look forward to "months of hearings and investigations."

"I'm hopeful that the president will start behaving a little better because even his strongest supporters urge him not to tweet every morning as he does, urge him not to say rash things as he does almost every day, and a lot of that misbehavior you can overlook or excuse but it's reached a crisis point now where the president is inviting interference by foreign powers in our elections," Cooper said. "That really goes beyond the pale."

Trump responded to Pelosi's announcement by tweeting a video that said impeachment is the "sole focus" of the Democratic Party.

Over two-thirds of the Democrats in the House of Representatives support an impeachment inquiry. Bringing the "Articles of Impeachment" against the president only requires a simple majority (50 percent) in the House before the process moves to the Senate chamber, where 67 votes are required to remove the president.

Although Democrats hold a large majority in the House, Republicans control the Senate, so it is unlikely that there will be enough votes to remove President Trump from office once the proceedings reach the Senate.

"Impeachment is just like an indictment: it doesn't mean you're convicted. Only the Senate can convict. And right now, the odds do not look good on a Senate conviction," Cooper said. "But that's the purpose of these investigations. Once all the evidence it out, and every senator has to weigh that evidence - assuming the House goes ahead and has a final impeachment vote - that's when it really gets serious."

One of the reasons Cooper was initially opposed to starting impeachment proceedings is because he was afraid the process would increase Trump's popularity like it did for Bill Clinton when the House voted to impeach him in 1998. Cooper told News4 he is still "deeply worried" about that happening.

"The Democrats have to handle [impeachment] very carefully and responsibly," Cooper said. "For example, last week's testimony by Corey Lewandowski was terribly mishandled by the Democrats. And Corey Lewandowski ended up buffaloing the whole committee. So the Democrats are going to have to be very responsible in how they approach this."

Cooper recalled that it was a Tennessee senator, Republican Howard Baker, who asked the now-famous question during the Watergate investigation into Richard Nixon: "What did the president know and when did he know it?"

"I just wish we had more Republican senators who are willing to ask that same question like Howard Baker did ... because that question needs to be asked urgently today," Cooper said.