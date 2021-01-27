NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Four Nashville nurses will be going to the Super Bowl in Tampa on Feb. 7.

Sharon Alvarez is one of the four nurses selected to attend the game.

“I am honored to go and represent healthcare workers all over the country,” said Alvarez.

Four local healthcare workers chosen to attend Super Bowl LV Four vaccinated healthcare heroes from the Ascension Saint Thomas network will attend Super Bowl LV in Tampa, FL, as guests of the Tennessee Titans, the team announced on Tuesday.

She is a lifelong football fan and is excited to cheer on the Buccaneers in the big game.

She said in her 36 years of service, this has been the hardest year for her.

“There has been a lot of buzz around the community and in the hospital when the NFL put out that they were inviting 7,500 healthcare workers to come to the Super Bowl this year, especially in a pandemic year were there’s only going to be a limited number of people in the Super Bowl, and to think that 7,500 of those people are people that they’re honoring around the country is awesome,” said Alvarez, ICU Nursing Manager at Saint Thomas Midtown. “I think it makes everybody really feel appreciated.”

She and the other health care professionals making the trip to Tampa must be fully vaccinated before they arrive in Florida.