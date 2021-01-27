Four Nashville nurses are going to the Super Bowl in February thanks to the Tennessee Titans.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Four Nashville nurses will be going to the Super Bowl in Tampa on Feb. 7.

Sharon Alvarez is one of the four nurses selected to attend the game.

“I am honored to go and represent healthcare workers all over the country,” said Alvarez.

She is a lifelong football fan and is excited to cheer on the Buccaneers in the big game.

She said in her 36 years of service, this has been the hardest year for her.

“There has been a lot of buzz around the community and in the hospital when the NFL put out that they were inviting 7,500 healthcare workers to come to the Super Bowl this year, especially in a pandemic year were there’s only going to be a limited number of people in the Super Bowl, and to think that 7,500 of those people are people that they’re honoring around the country is awesome,” said Alvarez, ICU Nursing Manager at Saint Thomas Midtown. “I think it makes everybody really feel appreciated.”

She and the other health care professionals making the trip to Tampa must be fully vaccinated before they arrive in Florida.

 
 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.