An overturned tractor-trailer is causing traffic delays on I-40 at the I-65 split this morning. As of 12 p.m., the ramp remains closed.

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Interstate 40 west of downtown Nashville at the Interstate 65 split is closed after a tractor-trailer overturned on the ramp.

The wreck was reported just after 10 a.m.

The truck’s trailer turned over on its side over the bridge railing.

The interstate will remain closed until the truck can be safely removed from the ramp.

 
 

