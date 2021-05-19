NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Interstate 40 west of downtown Nashville at the Interstate 65 split is closed after a tractor-trailer overturned on the ramp.
The wreck was reported just after 10 a.m.
The truck’s trailer turned over on its side over the bridge railing.
The I-65/40 ramp going out of the downtown loop toward 40 West has a traffic backup after a semi tipped on its side, partially hanging off the ramp. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/tnUvUbKGX0— Ryan Breslin (@RyBrez) May 19, 2021
The interstate will remain closed until the truck can be safely removed from the ramp.
