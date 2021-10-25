NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Interstate 24 West near Haywood Lane in Antioch was closed after a tractor-trailer caught fire on the interstate.

The Nashville Fire Department and Metro Police were dispatched to reports of a crash at 10:10 a.m. at mile marker 56.2 between Haywood Lane and Harding Place. When fire crews arrived, a semi involved in the crash was fully involved. The driver was out of the truck when fire crews arrived.

No one was transported from the scene for treatment, according to the fire department.

Two lanes of the interstate had reopened shortly after 11:30 a.m.

A tractor-trailer caught fire on I-24 West on Monday morning. (Submitted by Dallas Shaw)
 

