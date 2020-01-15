NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A deadly crash on I-24 West in South Nashville shut down westbound lanes for about three hours Wednesday morning.
Police said Eduardo Manuel Silva-Reyes, 20, of Clarksville, was driving a 2006 Toyota Camry west on I-24 when he lost control at 2:15 a.m., crossed all lanes of traffic, and struck a guardrail causing the car to then cross back over the interstate where it collided with a concrete barrier near the Murfreesboro Road exit.
Police said Silva-Reyes, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car. He died at the scene.
Witnesses told police the Camry was traveling at a high rate of speed along with a second vehicle, a white Dodge Challegner. The driver of the Challenger stopped briefly after the crash, but then drove off.
Anyone with information about the driver of the Challenger is asked to contact the fatal crash investigators at 615-862-7738.
Police said the preliminary contributing factor to the crash appeared to be excessive speed. Toxicology testing will be conducted to determine whether impairment was a factor in the crash.
All traffic was diverted onto Briley Parkway from I-24 West. The wreck was cleared just before 5:30 a.m., according to the TDOT map.
