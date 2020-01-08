NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was critically injured after a crash involving three tractor-trailer trucks and a vehicle.
The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Interstate 40 West under the Demonbreum Street overpass. The interstate was closed at the Church Street Exit (Exit 209A) until just after 7:30 p.m.
The victim was in a car pinned between two semi trucks. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment. Police said the victim has non-life-threatening injuries.
