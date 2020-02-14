NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Ramps on the eastern end of Interstate 440 will be closed beginning Friday night for construction.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation said the ramps from I-24 East to I-440 West and I-40 West to I-440 West will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.
I-440 will be accessible via Nolensville Pike or Interstate 65.
The work this weekend is weather dependent and will be moved to next weekend, Feb. 21-23, if necessary.
