NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Nashville non-profit is helping to keep some Metro Nashville students hydrated safely while they’re in school during the pandemic.
Hydrate the Hood partnered with an educator at Napier Elementary. The goal was to make sure while in the middle of the pandemic, kids at this school have clean water to drink.
The group delivered over 300 PH9 bottles to the elementary school.
“Instead of them drinking straight out of the water fountain, they can just use this cup, put water in it, shake it up and it will turn into alkaline water and they can drink on the go,” said Michael Frazier, outreach director for Hydrate The Hood.
“We want to keep them out of the hallways to limit contact and interaction with the young people,” said Mark Peek, restorative practice coach at Napier Elementary.
Educators said the improved water will make a difference.
“Alkaline water is a higher PH which means you have more oxygen to your body,’ said Frazier.
“Over 70% of our body is water, so the more hydrated our students are, the more they can absorb the curriculum,” said Peek.
The non-profit also gave 60 bottles to faculty members. The plan is to donate more bottles to schools and the community.
Napier’s principal says kids in the building will get a bottle and they’ll be able to send some to kids at home.
You can donate to Hydrate the Hood to help the non-profit provide better water to schools and the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.