NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A husband was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly forcing his wife to have sex for money.
Jared Short admitted to investigators that he had placed ads online of his wife and rented rooms for her and provided protection. He said he told her to perform the acts or else she would end up on the street with her kids.
The victim said she was afraid of Short and if she did not prostitute for him, she would end up on the street or he would assault her. Short admitted to getting violent with her in the past.
Short told police he was the one who showed her how to place the ads on an adult prostitution website.
Short was charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act near a school or park zone because the incident occurred within 1,000 feet of a child care center.
