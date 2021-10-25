NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Hunters Lane High School has received a music technology grant consisting of musical instruments, equipment, electronics, software and other resources from Save the Music Foundation and SongFarm to build a music production recording studio that hundreds of students will use every year, according to a release from Metro Schools.
The Save the Music-SongFarm Music Tech Grant, valued at $58,000, is a comprehensive grant package focused on electronic music creation, songwriting, recording and production. As a new grant recipient, Hunters Lane will infuse this program into its music education curriculum, giving students hands-on experience starting this fall.
Dr. Susan Kessler, Hunters Lane’s executive principal, said about 500 students in the school’s band, choir and general music programs will benefit from the new facility.
“I am thrilled that Hunters Lane will be getting a state-of-the-art music studio courtesy of the Save the Music and SongFarm grant,” Kessler said in a news release. “We have three outstanding music educators who will work to incorporate this technology into their music programs, which will set students up to be even more prepared for college and work in the musical arts.”
Save the Music Foundation and its partners previously provided similar grants to Antioch and John Overton high schools through their work with Music Makes Us, a unique partnership between Metro Nashville Public Schools, the Mayor’s Office and the Nashville community to provide meaningful support for the school district’s music programs.
“Our investment is igniting new and exciting opportunities for Hunters Lane students to create and experience music education,” said Jaclyn Rudderow, Senior Director of School Programs for Save the Music Foundation, in a news release. “The next generation of creators and innovators are here in Nashville; these are the tools that will help them reach their full potential through the power of making music.”
For more than 24 years, Save the Music has addressed the systematic inequalities in music education by investing in historically marginalized communities across the U.S. – donating school instruments and technology; working as a convener, expert, and catalyst; helping to train and support teachers; and starting and building thousands of new music programs in over 277 school districts nationwide. Learn more online.
SongFarm builds recording studios in underserved high schools so kids have equal access to creative opportunities. The Nashville-based organization is a coalition of musicians, educators, businesses and philanthropists working collaboratively to provide ongoing curricula, mentorship and an alumni network that connects all SongFarm participants in the learning process. Learn more online.
