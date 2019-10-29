NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A Davidson County hunter captured a bear on his trail camera he had set up to monitor deer movements, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency.
The photos were taken in an area of Hunters Lane between I-65 and I-24 north of downtown Nashville.
The TWRA believes it is the same bear that has been spotted several times in the fall.
“We believe this bear is the same bear that has been hanging out in this area all fall,” said TWRA District 21 Capt. Dale Grandstaff. “He’s not moving very far and it appears he might be here to stay.”
Middle Tennessee does not have a population of bear and there is no hunting season on bear in the area.
The TWRA said you should never approach or feed bears. Bears will defend themselves if a person gets to close. If you were to come in contact with a bear you should observe from a distance and then change your course of travel to avoid the bear. If the bear sees you then you should back away slowly to safety. Never run from a bear.
A bear’s sense of smell is greater than that of a bloodhound, so making sure to secure food sources such as pet food, garbage and recycling around your yard will reduce the likelihood of drawing a bear to your home. Bird feeders are also a concern when it comes to bears. Birdseed and grains are a high calorie source of food that is very attractive to bears. If a bear is active in your area it is a good idea to remove feeders to avoid any conflict with bears.
For more information on bears and bear safety go to Bearwise.org.
