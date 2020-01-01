NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It wouldn’t feel like a new year without the traditional polar plunge at Percy Priest Lake.
Considering how cold it’s been in the past, the 50-degree temperatures on Wednesday made the plunge a piece of cake for participants.
Scientists and more than 60% of the population believe that climate change is true. So too do the polar plungers.
The polar plunge at Percy Priest Lake is usually about how fast you can get out of the water. On Wednesday, it was more about staying in. The 50-degree temperatures still stings, but not so much for the polar pros.
“It was great, can’t think of a better way to start a year. Get out there, it’s nice and cold. A great day for a plunge, a lot of sunshine and no wind,” said one participant.
Wearing a bathing suit made sense, a business suit not so much. Common sense is not necessary for this uncommon event.
Water temperatures on Wednesday was in the 40s and Sarah couldn’t stop shivering. So too was the plastic polar bear that was lakeside.
“Well, we wanted an adventure,” said one person who took the polar plunge. “Figured we’d come to camp, come out in the cold, try something new that we’ve never tried before.”
It was just another day for a diving duck, or a lucky Labrador who didn’t want to leave the water. But here it’s a wacky New Year’s Day American tradition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.