NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - People who support Special Olympics Tennessee were freezing for a reason on Saturday.
Hundreds of registered plungers represented the 36 teams that took the Polar Plunge in a pool at Nissan Stadium.
“We love participating and partnering with Special Olympics,” Richard Urtz, one of the participants, said. “It’s a huge cause that we love to throw benefits for.”
The 24th annual Polar Plunge is one of Special Olympics Tennessee’s key fundraisers and it funds programs and the athletes who compete in local, state and international competitions.
