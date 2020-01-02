Hundreds of patrons say NYE party at Nashville hotel was 'disappointing'

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A New Year’s Eve party at a downtown Nashville hotel has hundreds of people asking for their money back.
Attendees said they were told they were getting VIP treatment, but that’s not what happened.
The event was held at Omni Nashville but was put on by an event company called VIP Nightlife.
People are said they paid hundreds of dollars and didn’t get what they believed they were paying.
Parker Bohn said she, her husband, and a group of friends saw the Gatsby's House event advertised on Facebook.
“I was like this is perfect for New Year’s Eve and it just completely let me down,” said Bohn. “I read the event it said I was going to be top shelf everything. The best of the best and it was very opposite from that.”
Bohn said they purchased the VIP tickets.
“Our tickets alone were $250, but then we bought a package that came with a room at the Omni. It ended up being about $900.”
She and dozens of others on social media said they were promised five hours open bar, multiple courses of hors d’oeuvres and a VIP option to avoid lines.
However, that was not the case.
“The line was wrapped all the way from the ballroom all the way down around the corridor and around a corner,” said Bohn.
Bohn said once they got inside, they saw even more long lines.
“We walked into the VIP section. It was really crowded and it look liked fun. Then all of the sudden we realized these are lines to get to the bar,” said Bohn.
News4 called VIP Nightlife to get some answers. We were told no one was around to speak to, but they’re working on the handling situation.
"My manager will be handling all of this in the next 48 hours."
Tod Roadarmel, Area Director of Sales and Marketing for Omni Nashville Hotel, sent News4 a statement about the event:
“As with all hotels, Omni Nashville provides rooms and meeting spaces for group clients of all shapes and sizes. Although the group in question was fully vetted prior to signing a contract, we are extremely disappointed in the unexpected experience they provided to all guests local and national who attended, especially during a celebratory event. While the party took place at our hotel, this event was not sponsored by Omni Nashville and it did not meet the standards that we hold and have held for countless events with third party vendors in the past. As one of the premier locations in downtown Nashville, this is not how we’d envisioned the evening going and as a result, we will no longer conduct business with VIP Nightlife. Those seeking a refund should reach out to their organization directly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.