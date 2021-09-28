NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Students and teachers at Hume-Fogg Academic High School said the noise from party buses on Broadway is disrupting their learning and every class inside the school.

“It’s hard enough for me to stay focused fast enough to finish in math over there, Latin up there and AP world up there,” Hume-Fogg student Julia Wolf-Dubin said at a press conference after school on Tuesday spearheading a motion to regulate party buses.

She said she’s had classes, tests and even the ACT was interrupted by the parties up and down Broadway.

“There are laws where brick and mortar bars and honky-tonks can be. There are not laws about where these transpotainment vehicles can be, there should be,” Wolf-Dubin said.

Nashville makes push to regulate party buses Another Metro Councilman announced a proposal to make party buses play by the same rules as pedal taverns.

“I never thought I would see Pedal Taverns, party buses or tractors or hot tubs from my school,” Hume-Fogg freshman Nora Tate said.

The students said they want to see regulations and time frames the party vehicles are on the road. They prefer to see them after school hours.

“Students have been flashed by people on the party buses,” Tate said. “Students have had things thrown at them, students have been yelled at, and one student this morning, while she was signing the poster said, and I quote, ‘She is tired, I mean tired of seeing butts in her face.’”

With two bills making its way through Metro Council to regulate the party buses, students and teachers hope that will make a difference.

“Thirty-eight times I had to stop talking and my students’ heads swiveled back to see where the noise was coming from and their focus and concentration was broken,” Hume-Fogg teacher Nicole Maynard said.

Nashville visitors bureau cuts ties with three party bus companies The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp has cut membership ties with three party bus companies as the tourism body is working on regulations involving party buses in Nashville.

The students agree that the buses are part of Nashville’s culture and shouldn’t go away, but there needs to be boundaries.

“Our tourism is a great industry. It helps us. It brings in revenue for the state and it creates livelihoods for people,” Wolf-Dubin said. “But that doesn’t mean those livelihoods have to happen in front of schools.”

The bill proposed to regulate party buses will be heard at the Metro Council meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Hume-Fogg students also started an Instagram account to document the disturbances and to keep people informed.