NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Do you have ice and nothing to use to melt it?
There’s one way to melt the ice by using common household items.
What do you need? Warm water, dish drops and rubbing alcohol.
Start with a half gallon of warm water and add six drops of dish drops and two ounces of rubbing alcohol.
Pour this mixture onto the icy spots and watch it melt away.
Why is this combination effective? The freezing temperature for rubbing alcohol is -128.2 degrees
