NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Actor-comedian D.L. Hughley is recovering in Nashville after collapsing on stage during a show at Zanies Comedy Club on Friday night. He later tested positive for COVID-19.
The incident raises the question on what other people should be doing while inside a public place, especially now that more people are being allowed inside establishments now that Nashville is in Phase Three on the Roadmap for Reopening.
When Hughley collapsed, those inside said only a fraction of people were wearing masks.
"I would say 20-30 percent had masks on," said John Smith, who was inside the comedy club when Hughley collapsed.
After Hughley tested positive for COVID-19, health officials are recommending everyone attending the show to get tested.
Health officials said also let this be a lesson, whenever out in public and around a large group, wear a face mask.
"Otherwise COVID will join the party and spread," said Dr. William Schaffner, a professor of preventive medicine in the department of Infectious Diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. "In any large group, there's a likelihood at least one among them will bring COVID along to the group."
While it's not required by city officials to wear a mask, some businesses insist on it, like Uncle's Barbershop in Belle Meade.
"Even if no one insists on it, you insist on it," said Schaffner.
Health experts said if you're outside, you don't have to wear a mask if you're not around anyone, but the second you step inside somewhere filled with other people, put that mask on. That, along with hand sanitizer and social distancing, will help protect you against the virus.
"We really need to do this. It has to be a new normal because the COVID virus is not taking a summer vacation," said Schaffner.
If you find out someone tested positive in a place you were in at the same time, doctors said to get tested 4-5 days later.
The Metro Public Health Department told News4 Zanies Comedy Club was not overcrowded at the time, therefore the business was not issued a citation.
The health department has to observe a violation in order to issue a citation. The department depends on people to file complaints if they believe a business is not following the rules.
Click here to file a complaint with the Metro Public Health Department.
