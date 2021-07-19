NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A local water park talked about balancing the chemicals in the water and keeping it safe after a chemical leak at a water park outside Houston sent many people to the hospital on Sunday after being exposed.
Wave Country, operated by Metro Parks, said they keep a close eye on what goes into the water.
“The pool has 165,000 gallons of water. It takes a little bit to get that off, but it takes quite a while to get it back correctly when you get it off,” Matt Oberbreckling, the Aquatic Facility Operator for Wave Country, said.
Keeping the water just right and chemically balanced is an hourly task for the Wave Country staff.
“We do chemical checks every two hours. We use a kit so we get very exact measures as far as pH,” Oberbreckling said. “The better range you are with your pH, the more effective your chlorine’s ability is to work in water.”
He said for their feed system, which is the input of chemicals into the water, they use a dry chemical erode system, and the only liquid chemical they use is muriatic acid. He said they do not use sulfuric acid.
“We have a lot of manual adjustments that we make. We don’t do a lot of automation,” Oberbreckling said. “With that comes being very strict with our supervisors on checking the water on a regular basis, making your calculations, and making your changes on a regular basis.”
Before chemicals get put into the water, Oberbreckling said it’s important to know the chemicals.
“Another big key is knowing your chemicals, what you’re using,” he said. “Being aware from your safety data sheet what reacts with what. Your storage, making sure your maintaining distance between your chemicals when you’re storing them.”
Wave Country said the Metro Public Health Department inspects the water park before the water park season begins and is inspected randomly throughout the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.