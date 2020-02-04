WHITES CREEK, TN (WSMV) - First responders have blocked off Old Hickory Boulevard near I-24 in Whites Creek due to a house fire.
Crews were called to the reported fire around 2:50 a.m. early Tuesday. Officials say the homeowner was outside of the house uninjured when they arrived.
The homeowner says the fire started in the back bathroom. The home is a total loss.
Officials are keeping an eye on the fire possibly rekindling so they are expected to be at the scene for several hours.
Units were having difficulty extinguishing the fire due to a small bridge that reaches the home. Crews had to shuttle water from truck to truck while battling the flames.
This story is still developing. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
