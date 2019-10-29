NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A stop work order was issued on Wednesday at a house that collapsed on Sharpe Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.
On video recorded by a neighbor, you can see what appears to be a number of construction workers running from the house before it collapses.
The stop work order issued on Wednesday for the house at 1022 Sharpe Ave. in East Nashville off Gallatin Pike said that there was construction at the house without permits.
No one was inside the house when it collapsed. There were no injuries reported.
According to records online, the 1750 square foot home sold in early September to a company listed as LV Homes, LLC.
Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated the home size. Corrections have been made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.